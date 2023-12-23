Meera Chopra says she didn't get any help from cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra: ‘The sisterhood is missing’

Meera Chopra, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Safed. It releases on December 29. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera revealed that she did not receive support from her cousins, when she entered the entertainment industry. She also shared that Priyanka and Parineeti do not share a sisterly bond as such. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as they enjoy holiday dinner, daughter Malti gets her own swanky BMW. See pics) Meera Chopra opened up about her bond with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Meera Chopra on bond with Priyanka, Parineeti

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Meera opened up about her relationship with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She admitted that Bollywood has failed her and she didn't want to be part of any camps in the industry. She shared that she is ‘missing’ from all the conversation with the Chopra sisters. “From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me. I never asked for help and the help never came from them. I am not the one that asks for help and even they never offered any help," she said.

'Priyanka has always been very generous'

Meera further added how she spent a lot of time with Priyanka and Parineeti while they were young, but their dynamic has changed over the years. Meera added that with Parineeti now, their families 'don't talk since ages.' She said, “When families don’t talk, I don’t want to cross that line which would hurt my family. Parineeti ke saath kabhi family waali baat hi nahi thi. Priyanka ki family se main aaj bhi bohot close hoon... Priyanka has always been very generous, but ek jo sisterhood hota hein na... woh missing hai. Aur woh meri taraf se missing nahi hai. I have always extended that branch of love, but woh reciprocate bhi toh hona chahiye (There was never a family feeling with Parineeti. I am very close with Priyanka's family. The sisterhood is missing, not from my end. It was never reciprocated). ”

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra attended cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in Delhi in May, but gave the wedding a miss. Priyanka had shared an old picture of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories and written, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one..always wishing you so much love (red heart emoji) #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Meanwhile, another Chopra sister, Mannara Chopra is currently a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place