Why did Priyanka Chopra miss Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Her mother reveals the reason

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra shared her wedding photos. A video has also emerged of Madhu Chopra, her aunt, at the airport after attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur. In the clip that was shared by paparazzi and fan pages on Monday, Madhu not only spoke about the wedding and how Parineeti, Raghav Chadha and their families did not accept gifts, but also why Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss. Also read: Priyanka Chopra hints at skipping Parineeti Chopra's wedding Priyanka Chopra' with Parineeti Chopra at her 2018 wedding celebration in Jodhpur (left); Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their wedding in Udaipur on Sunday.

Why Priyanka did not attend Parineeti's wedding

Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka might not be able to make it for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, which took place in Udaipur on Sunday. Now, her mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about it. When asked by photographers why Priyanka was not at the wedding, Madhu said, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Priyanka, who is in the US, took to Instagram Stories to share a pool photo with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick also skipped the wedding amid his non-stop Jonas Brothers concerts across the US.

Madhu Chopra on seeing Parineeti as bride

Even though Priyanka and her family were absent from the wedding festivities, her mom Madhu Chopra had landed in Udaipur on Friday and was a part of all the wedding festivities.

In the same airport video, when asked about the wedding and the gift she gave Parineeti, Madhu said, "Bahut badhiya... Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad (The wedding was great. They asked us to not gift anything, there was no exchange of gifts, just gave them my blessings)." Further asked about how Parineeti looked as a bride, Madhu said, “Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi (She is beautiful as is, so as a bride she looked even more beautiful).”

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a big, fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. A day later, the couple shared the official wedding album on Instagram. While Raghav wore a white sherwani, Parineeti was dressed in a cream and golden wedding lehenga. Priyanka Chopra dropped a bunch of emojis and commented on her post, “My blessings always.”

On Sunday, a photo of Parineeti in a pink saree from their wedding reception had gone viral. The newlywed was seen with sindoor (red vermillion) on her forehead and pink chudas (bangles worn by Hindu brides). She posed with Raghav, who was in a black tuxedo.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, their mehendi and haldi ceremonies were followed by sangeet. Inside pictures and videos from the festivities show Parineeti and Raghav dancing and mingling with guests.

