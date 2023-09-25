Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool date with Malti after giving Parineeti Chopra's wedding a miss

After giving her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding a miss, Priyanka Chopra chose to spend her Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their day out in the pool of their Los Angeles mansion. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first official wedding pictures: Bride and groom look stunning in white) Priyanka Chopra and Malti clearly had the best Sunday.

Mommy-daughter date

Priyanka shared a picture clicked by her friend Akari on Instagram Stories. The photo was originally posted by Akari on her Instagram page but deleted later. It showed Priyanka in a pool, wearing a green bikini top and throwing Malti in the air. The little one also wore a bunch of swimming gear. Priyanka did not add any caption to the photo.

Fans of the actor found the photo cute. “Mommy and daughter playtime,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “Wonder where this is? Such a doll.” The picture was clicked at Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas' home in Los Angeles.

Priyanka's wishes for Parineeti

Priyanka chose to spend time with Malti and give Parineeti's wedding a skip. She, however, blessed Parineeti and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha on Parineeti's IG post featuring their first official wedding pictures. “My blessings always,” she wrote.

While Priyanka could not attend the wedding, she was a part of Parineeti's engagement ceremony in Delhi in May. In Udaipur, where Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra was asked by the paparazzi about the actor's absence. She said that Priyanka was busy in LA with work.

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka was last seen in her Prime Video series Citadel with Richard Madden. The show did not get favourable reviews and did not get much attention. However, a second season has already been announced.

Priyanka has a film with John Cena and Idris Elba called Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Director Farhan Akhtar said in an interview recently that the shoot has seen some delay due to strike in Hollywood. “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan told Variety.

