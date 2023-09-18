Will Nick Jonas skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur for this reason?

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly marry in The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. Priyanka is expected to arrive in India for the celebrations; the actor had also attended Parineeti's engagement in Delhi in May. Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas could also be spotted at the wedding. Malti visited India for the first time in March this year and pictures of her arriving at Mumbai airport with Nick and Priyanka had gone viral.

Nick Jonas to attend Parineeti's wedding?

However, it appears as though Nick – who also visited Rajasthan in 2018 for his lavish wedding with Priyanka in Jodhpur – might not be able take part in Parineeti's wedding festivities. As per The Jonas Brothers' website, Nick is scheduled to perform with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas almost every day for the next few days.

The brothers had kicked off their 2023 tour, titled The Tour, with a sold-out performance at Yankee Stadium in New York on August 12. Since then, they were joined by Priyanka Chopra as well as Joe's now estranged wife, actor Sophie Turner, at The Jonas Brothers concerts in the US.

The Jonas Brothers' tour dates

The Jonas Brothers recently performed in Omaha, and pictures and videos of Priyanka from the show, where Nick also celebrated his birthday, were all over social media. In the days leading up to Parineeti's wedding, the band is set to perform in Philadelphia on September 21, in Baltimore on September 22 and in Washington DC on September 23.

The band is not performing on Parineeti's wedding date – September 24. However, a day later (September 25), The Jonas Brothers will be in Pittsburgh for another concert. The band will then be in Lexington for a concert on September 26.

Amid The Jonas Brothers' ongoing tour, the family has also been in news because of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. The former couple officially announced the split earlier this month via identical Instagram posts amid speculation that the marriage had ended.

