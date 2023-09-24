Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple to tie knot today in Udaipur
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Guests have reached Udaipur to attend the royal wedding of the year.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the AAP leader are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. The main wedding is scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Some rituals are scheduled at The Taj Lake Palace. Several family members, friends and politicians have reached Udaipur to take part in the royal wedding.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Udaipur Saturday evening and will be part of Raghav Chadha's baaraat on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh is also among the guests from the groom's side.
Meanwhile, Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra is still in the US. She or her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti have not reached India yet. They seem to be skipping the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram, hinting that she may not be present to witness the latter's nuptials.
Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years and had got engaged at Raghav's Kapurthala House in Delhi in May. Priyanka had flown to Delhi for the same. She also took part in rituals reserved for the bride's sister.
Here are all the live updates from the royal wedding:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST
Here's how Raghav's family welcomed Arvind Kejriwal
Raghav Chadha's parents personally welcomed Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal at the venue.
- Sep 24, 2023 09:50 AM IST
Punjab MP questions presence of Punjab CM's security men at wedding
Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked why Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's security men and land cruisers are also present at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding. Read full story here.
- Sep 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Sehrabandi and baaraat schedule
Raghav Chadha's sehrabandi is scheduled at 1 pm at The Taj Lake Palace and the baaraat will leave from the hotel at 2 pm for the main wedding at The Leela Palace.
- Sep 24, 2023 09:29 AM IST
Navraj Hans performed on Saturday's 90s theme party
Navraj Hans performed at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's 90s theme party on Saturday. DJ Sumit Sethi had also reached Udaipur for the wedding function.