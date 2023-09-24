News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple to tie knot today in Udaipur
Live

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple to tie knot today in Udaipur

Sep 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST
OPEN APP

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Guests have reached Udaipur to attend the royal wedding of the year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the AAP leader are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. The main wedding is scheduled to take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Some rituals are scheduled at The Taj Lake Palace. Several family members, friends and politicians have reached Udaipur to take part in the royal wedding.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on Sunday.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on Sunday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Udaipur Saturday evening and will be part of Raghav Chadha's baaraat on Sunday. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh is also among the guests from the groom's side.

Meanwhile, Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra is still in the US. She or her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti have not reached India yet. They seem to be skipping the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram, hinting that she may not be present to witness the latter's nuptials.

Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years and had got engaged at Raghav's Kapurthala House in Delhi in May. Priyanka had flown to Delhi for the same. She also took part in rituals reserved for the bride's sister.

Here are all the live updates from the royal wedding:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    Here's how Raghav's family welcomed Arvind Kejriwal

    Raghav Chadha's parents personally welcomed Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal at the venue.

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    Punjab MP questions presence of Punjab CM's security men at wedding

    Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked why Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's security men and land cruisers are also present at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding. Read full story here.

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST

    Sehrabandi and baaraat schedule

    Raghav Chadha's sehrabandi is scheduled at 1 pm at The Taj Lake Palace and the baaraat will leave from the hotel at 2 pm for the main wedding at The Leela Palace.

  • Sep 24, 2023 09:29 AM IST

    Navraj Hans performed on Saturday's 90s theme party

    Navraj Hans performed at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's 90s theme party on Saturday. DJ Sumit Sethi had also reached Udaipur for the wedding function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parineeti chopra raghav chadha

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Couple to tie knot today

bollywood
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Guests have reached Udaipur to attend the royal wedding of the year.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on Sunday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jawan box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches towards 550 cr

Jawan box office collection day 17: The film minted ₹13 crore on its 17th day. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
bollywood
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra hails Women’s Reservation Bill: 'A step in right direction’

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram about the Women’s Reservation Bill.
bollywood
Updated on Sep 24, 2023 07:02 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rajveer Deol on being in Sunny's shadow: 'Everyone expects me to do action film'

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, will make his Bollywood debut with Avnish Barjatya's romantic film Dono.

Rajvir Deol is actor Sunny Deol's younger son
bollywood
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif not pregnant, busy with work: Source

There have been strong rumours that actor Katrina Kaif is pregnant, and we find out the truth behind it

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in a third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger franchise
cinema
Published on Sep 23, 2023 11:42 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Aamir Khan donates 25 lakh to families affected by Himachal Pradesh disaster

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked Aamir Khan for his help towards those affected by the devastating landslides in the state.

Aamir Khan has donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh to families affected by Himachal Pradesh disaster
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 09:58 PM IST
ANI |

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan shocked by magic cards game at her birthday party

Kareena recently turned 43. She, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Taimur and Jeh held her birthday party at the Pataudi Palace.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor after the magic cards game at her birthday party
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 09:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sonnalli Seygall on 1st Ganpati after wedding: We did the aarti together

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who got married to Ashesh L Sajnani in June this year, talks about celebrating the Ganpati festival after her marriage

Sonnalli Seygall got married to Ashesh L Sajnani in June
cinema
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 09:25 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Film festival in memory of Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary kicks off

Late legendary actor Dev Anand's films - CID, Guide, Jewel Thief, and Johnny Mera Naam - are being screened in cinema halls across the country this weekend.

September 26, 2023 marks Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 07:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jawan WW box office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 953 crore

Jawan box office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan's film is likely to cross the ₹1000 crore mark soon worldwide. The film is directed by Atlee.

Jawan world box office collection day 16 : Sah Rukh Khan-starrer has crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>950 crore mark worldwide.
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 05:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why he didn't watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story

The Kashmir Files was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and hit the theatres last year. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, released this year.

Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story.
bollywood
Updated on Sep 23, 2023 03:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh was bruised during Zinda Banda shoot, says Jawan actor Sanya Malhotra

Jawan is directed by Atlee. While Shah Rukh Khan appears in dual roles, Sanya Malhotra plays one of the members of his girl gang, Dr Eeram.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra collaborated for the first time in Jawan.
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt becomes Rocky, Ranveer Singh turns into Rani. Watch

Alia Bhatt talks to Ranveer Singh in Rocky lingo. He returns the favour by asking her to ‘Chup Kar' in a new promo to announce their film's OTT release.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh switch their roles in a new Rocky Aur Rani promo
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 02:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Zeenat Aman reveals being ‘bedridden with horrible flu’, worries about work

Zeenat Aman shared an Instagram post talking about her health, work and also praised her team. See here.

Zeenat Aman shared a post on Instagram.
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 02:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa's film mints 30 lakh in India

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. In Sukhee, Chaitanya Chaudhary plays the role of Shilpa Shetty's husband.

Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila in a still from Sukhee.
bollywood
Published on Sep 23, 2023 01:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out