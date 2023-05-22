Parineeti Chopra recalls when she realised Raghav Chadha was 'the one'; shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra with couple

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of unseen photos featuring her fiance-politician Raghav Chadha, cousin-actor Priyanka Chopra, their family and friends from her engagement ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Parineeti also posted a note talking about the time the actor knew she 'had met the one'. In one of the pictures, Parineeti leaned on Raghav as they smiled during the event. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after engagement with Raghav Chadha, thanks paparazzi for wishes) Parineeti Chopra shared new pictures from her engagement ceremony.

Several pictures also showed the couple enjoying themselves with their near ones. In a picture, Priyanka Chopra applied tika (vermillion mark) on Raghav's forehead while Parineeti smiled. Raghav was seen wiping away Parineeti's tear, in a photo, as she got emotional while holding him. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were also seen hugging each other in a picture.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti captioned the post, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing!"

Parineeti shared a picture of a flower bouquet.

She also added, "As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined." Reacting to the post, her brother Shivang Chopra said, "The sweetest reminder of that day!" Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra posted red heart emojis.

Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations. And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love Pari." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti shared a picture of a flower bouquet. The words 'Thank you so much everyone who sent presents! We are especially thankful to you. Our hearts are full of love' were written on it.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13 in the presence of close family and friends. The engagement was an intimate ceremony. Members from the political fraternity and film industry also attended the function. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also marked their presence at the ceremony.

