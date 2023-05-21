Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai after engagement with Raghav Chadha, thanks paparazzi for wishes. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday evening returned to Mumbai, days after her engagement with Aam Aadmi leader Raghav Chadha. Their engagement ceremony took place in Delhi. Parineeti who is frequently seen travelling with her fiancé, was seen arriving at the airport without Raghav. Also read: Parineeti Chopra's father cries in an unseen pic from her and Raghav Chadha's engagement Parineeti Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Viral Bhayani)(Varinder Chawla/ Viral Bhayani)

In a paparazzi video, Parineeti is seen smiling as media spot her outside the airport gate. She wore a white t-shirt, paired with a beige jacket and denim pants. She also wore black sunglasses and was carrying a bag.

She was stopped by fans who requested selfies with her. She happily posed with fans and walked towards her car. Before getting into her vehicle, one of the photographers asked her, “Pari Ji shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?” While the actor did not reply to the question, she thanked the media who congratulated her.

Parineeti said, “Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes.” She also blew a kiss before closing the door of her car. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at his Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. They held a traditional Sikh ceremony, which was attended by friends, family members and several politicians.

Raghav and Parineeti were rumoured to be dating after they were seen together on several occasions in the past few months. They finally made their relationship official post the engagement ceremony with their first pictures from the engagement day. It read, “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!”

Later, Parineeti thanked those who congratulated the couple on the engagement. She wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

“We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav,” she concluded.

