'Parineeti Chopra is moony-eyed around Raghav Chadha, he is so indulgent with her,' says their engagement party planner

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony planner Vandana Mohan spoke about the couple. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vandana posted a picture of the duo. Talking about the newly engaged couple, she said that Parineeti is 'moony-eyed around' Raghav while he is 'so indulgent and gentle with her'. (Also Read | Raghav Chadha holds Parineeti Chopra close in unseen pic shared by Manish Malhotra from engagement day) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13.

Vandana captioned the post, "It’s official, these two amazingly warm and wonderful people are engaged. They are public figures, which comes with its own perceptions and I was no different, I guess till I interacted with them. A politician and an actor. They are hardworking, inclusive and extremely responsive, generous and loving people. It was so easy to be around them, have so many chats, exchange of ideas."

She added, "They truly feed off each other. It’s the small things that stand out. He is so indulgent and gentle with her. She is moony-eyed around him ..: You can see the connection. It is LOVE, thank you @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 for making me and my family @theweddingdesigncompany a part of your circle of trust." Reacting to the post, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra posted red heart emojis. The Wedding Design Company wrote, "Circle of trust, truly."

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, on May 13. The ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the ceremony.

On Monday, Parineeti dropped a picture on Instagram with a message written on it. It read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

The note continued, "We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON