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Michael Jackson biopic is a glossy tribute that refuses to confront the man behind the myth

For a figure whose life was anything but simple, Michael is a strangely uncomplicated film. It is watchable in flashes, but ultimately forgettable

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:01 pm IST
By Samarth Goyal
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Biographies of larger-than-life figures usually promise revelation—some fresh lens through which we can revisit a legend. With Michael, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua takes on the daunting task of revisiting the life of Michael Jackson, a man whose story has already played out on the world’s biggest stage. That raises a central dilemma: should a film like this reshape public memory, defend the man behind the myth, or confront the uncomfortable duality of genius and imperfection?

Michael neither interrogates nor truly understands its subject, settling for a polished but hollow retelling

The narrative charts Jackson’s journey from a precocious child performer in Gary, Indiana, to a global superstar redefining pop culture. It moves through the Jackson 5 years, his evolution as a solo artist, and his collaborations with Quincy Jones, while placing heavy emphasis on his fraught relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. Milestones like Off the Wall and Thriller are recreated, leading up to his peak years, before the film abruptly closes with a suggestion that the story will continue.

The good

The supporting cast is largely underwritten, existing only as extensions of Jackson’s journey. Even Colman Domingo’s portrayal of Joe leans towards exaggeration, reducing a complicated relationship into a single-note antagonist. Visually too, the film struggles—over-edited sequences and distracting camera movements often sap the energy from moments that should soar. What should feel immersive instead comes across as staged and distant.

The verdict

Michael plays it safe at every turn, opting for reverence over risk. It doesn’t challenge how we see the artist, nor does it fully explore who he was beyond the spotlight. For a story this layered, the film feels curiously one-dimensional—glimpses of brilliance overshadowed by an overwhelming lack of depth.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Michael Jackson biopic is a glossy tribute that refuses to confront the man behind the myth
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Michael Jackson biopic is a glossy tribute that refuses to confront the man behind the myth
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