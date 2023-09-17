Mom actor Rahul Bhuchar: Performing at Ramleela is a divine experience

Actor Rahul Bhuchar is looking forward to essay the role of Lord Ram once again in the famous Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, which has a massive following around the globe.

Actor Rahul Bhuchar on his recent visit to Ayodhya

The Mom (2017) and Resurrection (2020) actor was recently at the temple town, where it will be staged and streamed across the world.

“I am there as we are less than a month away for the event to start. Three years in a row, we staged it at Lakshman’s Qila (Ayodhya), but this year it will be performed at Katha Park, Saryu Ghat, which can accommodate 15,000 people. So, we will get much more footfalls,” he shares.

Rahul Bhuchar in the role of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Ki Ramleela (Instagram)

He adds that the project has a massive online viewership and in nine days, they manage to get close 26 crore viewers on DD National’s digital platforms.

Bhuchar adds, “This time, actor Girija Shankar (Mahabharat’s Dhritrashtra) will play Ravan instead of actor Shahbaz Khan, while comedian Sunil Pal plays Narad Muni. For the first time, we will have actors Gajendra Singh, Ritu Shivpuri, Sheeba and a lot of new actors besides our regular cast. The members of our cast keep changing, as the audience tends to get bored. I have played Lord Ram for three years so probably I will be taking on another character next year. Actor Bhagyashree will play Goddess Sita and it will be directed by Pramod Kumar.” An active member in the theatre circuit, he finds this medium different from the others.

“Ram Leela presentations are like a marriage between theatre and cinema. We started in the pandemic year (2020) and back then we had no audience, but now we get over 10,000 plus crowd plus also its streamed online. So, we have to cater to both – live public and digital audience. It’s staged like a play but it’s very different from theatre. For me, bhakti-bhaav drives me into my character. Performing at Ram Leela is a divine experience.”

Besides, other mediums theatre, too, keeps Bhuchar busy.

“My other plays and Mahabharat, directed by Puneet Issar, are doing very well. We are working on a new play, Humare Ram, where we are roping in some big names from the acting fraternity to be a part of. So, theatre is my lifeline and something or the other keeps happening. Whenever I get a chance, I act or direct. It has been many years since I performed a play in Lucknow, so I hope to bring one soon,” he signs off

