Mother's Day 2026: Kris Jenner to Tish Cyrus, meet Hollywood's momagers who turned maternal love into an empire

Behind every star is a team. But for some of Hollywood's biggest names, the most important person in that team happens to be the one who raised them. The term "momager", a blend of mother and manager, has become a full-blown entertainment industry phenomenon, describing mothers who stepped into professional roles to steer their children's careers. On Mother's Day let’s celebrate these stars mother, who choose family first as they wonderfully do two jobs at once

Kris Jenner

Celebrating Momagers on Mother's Day 2026

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One name that made the word "momager" a household term, is Kris Jenner. Even before the cameras started rolling on their family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris was already managing the careers of her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, a roster that most talent agencies would struggle to handle. Kris famously credits herself with coining the term "momager", and given the empire she has built, it is hard to argue the title does not belong to her

Tish Cyrus

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{{^usCountry}} Tish Cyrus began managing her singer-songwriter daughter Miley when the Flowers hitmaker moved to Los Angeles to film the beloved sitcom Hannah Montana in 2006. She has since managed both her daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus, and is now the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately owned television and film production company. The role was not always easy and Tish has spoken candidly about having to ground Miley while they were on tour together, navigating the very real tension of being both a parent and a boss Nikki Taylor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tish Cyrus began managing her singer-songwriter daughter Miley when the Flowers hitmaker moved to Los Angeles to film the beloved sitcom Hannah Montana in 2006. She has since managed both her daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus, and is now the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately owned television and film production company. The role was not always easy and Tish has spoken candidly about having to ground Miley while they were on tour together, navigating the very real tension of being both a parent and a boss Nikki Taylor {{/usCountry}}

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Singer and actor Teyana Taylor's mother Nikki has been by her daughter's side since the very beginning, quite literally giving everything up to make it happen. Originally an NYC fashion stylist, Nikki became Teyana's full-time manager after her daughter signed with Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment label at the age of 15. Nikki launched Taylormade Enterprises and Taylormade Management Group to help organise Teyana's projects

Sharon Palmer

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Actor, singer and TV host Keke Palmer has been a force in the entertainment industry since she was a child, and behind that journey has been her mother Sharon. This momager is a former high school teacher from Chicago who traded the classroom for the boardroom. Sharon and her husband Larry Palmer uprooted their entire family of six and drove cross-country to Hollywood, to support Keke's talent

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A happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers out there!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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