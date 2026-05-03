At a time when the film industry is increasingly caught in the churn of back-to-back releases, endless announcements, and the pressure to stay constantly visible, actor Mrunal Thakur says she has chosen to step away from the noise in her own way.

Mrunal Thakur: I say ‘no’ rather, than do films to stay visible

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“As an actor, we are offered many scripts, some we like and want to be a part of, and some that don’t appeal to us. For me, it’s been clear that I don’t want to sign movies just for the sake of it,” she shares.

The 33-year-old, who has had two film releases so far this year; Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit: A Love Story, adds, “I was offered quite a few lovely films, with amazing setups, great teams, and everything in place, but I still said no, because I didn’t feel like I could really contribute much as an actor. As a performer, I want to learn and evolve, and I want to challenge myself. Doing back-to-back films just for the sake of it, and which don’t help me challenge my craft, makes no sense to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mrunal says that, for her, creative satisfaction outweighs the lure of visibility. “That’s why I sometimes choose to do just one film a year. And that is not the case only for Bollywood, but it’s something I follow across cinema,” she shares, adding that the underlying priority for her is the audience: “When people go to the theatres, I want them to feel something when they see me on screen. I want them to connect with the character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrunal says that, for her, creative satisfaction outweighs the lure of visibility. “That’s why I sometimes choose to do just one film a year. And that is not the case only for Bollywood, but it’s something I follow across cinema,” she shares, adding that the underlying priority for her is the audience: “When people go to the theatres, I want them to feel something when they see me on screen. I want them to connect with the character.” {{/usCountry}}

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It is this emphasis on impact that defines her choices. “It’s not about how many films I’m doing. It’s about what I’m doing in that film. You might come to me with a great project, but if I’m not doing anything in it, that doesn’t appeal to me. I would rather take my time and do something meaningful than rush into projects,” she explains.

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