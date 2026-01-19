Ms Gori hits back at Parul Gulati’s video defending Karan Aujla: 'This is why women don't speak up…'

The Punjabi music industry is currently gripped by a massive scandal as superstar Karan Aujla faces serious allegations of an extramarital affair. Canadian rapper Ms Gori recently went viral, claiming she was in a ‘secret relationship’ with Karan and was unaware of his 2023 marriage to Palak Aujla. While Karan has maintained a strategic silence, the controversy has sparked a war of words between Ms Gori and actor Parul Gulati, who stepped in to defend the singer.

After entrepreneur and actor Parul Gulati posted a video slamming MS Gori, Gori took to her Instagram Stories to address the backlash. Expressing her disappointment at the public shaming, she wrote: “This is why women don't speak up because people think they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for.”

After MS Gori's allegations went viral, Parul Gulati shared her own experience of meeting Karan a few years ago. Parul revealed that despite their brief interaction, Aujla eventually unfollowed her and removed her from his followers — an act she interprets as his commitment to his wife’s security. Defending Aujla as a green flag, Parul directly called out Ms Gori in her video: “This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything. So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views.”

Ms Gori has previously alleged that she was ‘silenced and publicly shamed’ by Karan's team and that authorities in Canada and the US are looking into her claims of harassment and misinformation.

Karan’s wife, Palak Aujla also reacted to Parul's defensive video with a brief comment: “Sorry haha (sic).” Palak further signalled that the couple remains united by posting a romantic, captionless photo of the two together, adding an ‘evil eye’ emoji to her profile highlight to ward off the negativity surrounding their marriage.