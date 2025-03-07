Nadaaniyan on OTT: Ibrahim and Khushi’s film leaves fans divided; some reviews call it cute, others hate on nepotism

One star kid who fans were eagerly waiting to see onscreen, even before his debut film was officially announced, is Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. So when his fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor introduced him as her co-star in Nadaaniyan, netizens were obviously over the moon with joy. Ibrahim went on to win hearts with his expressions and screen presence in the film’s songs Ishq Mein and Galatfehmi, further raising expectations. Well, after a long wait, Nadaaniyan finally released on the digital platform today. But the verdict of audiences is not exactly what we expected it to be. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan released on OTT today

Netizens are divided! Some internet users have truly enjoyed Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut with Khushi Kapoor. Gushing over the film, one social media user shared, “#NadaaniyanReview ~ ♥️Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ #Nadaaniyan is the PERFECT #NetflixIndia TEEN DRAMA—vibrant, youthful, and totally relatable for Gen Z🔥 Giving same fun vibes as a SUMMER NETFLIX LIGHT ENTERTAINER with its cute storytelling, modern setting, and trendy music🎬,” whereas another fan lauded Ibrahim and wrote, “There’s something so effortless about the way Ibrahim owns the screen in #Nadaaniyan!”

However, some netizens are deeply disappointed and are now bringing up the infamous nepotism debate again. For instance, one tweet read, “If you want to know why nepotism is such a heated debate in Bollywood, just watch 15 minutes of #nadaaniyan,” whereas another internet user claimed, “#Nadaaniyan Terrible would be an understatement. It's bad to another level. The only good thing about the movie was parents' character were playing the role of their age.”

This is quite a surprise because initial reviews after the film’s screening suggested a fun time. Well, after reading these Twitter reviews of Nadaaniyan, are you planning to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s college rom com this weekend? Apart from the star kids, the film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.