Mahima Chaudhry’s cute daughter Ariana wins hearts at Nadaaniyan premiere, reminds fans of Selena Gomez; watch

Last night, many celebrities came together under one roof to witness the beginning of a star kid’s journey in Bollywood. We are talking about the premiere of Nadaaniyan, which marks Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut opposite Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the excitement to see Saif’s mini-me shine onscreen, another reason why this Dharma film is much-awaited is the stellar star cast which includes seasoned actors Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj as the parents of the lead stars. Well, last night when so many celebs came to watch two star kids onscreen, another star kid in the audience was introduced to the internet— Mahima’s 17 year old daughter Ariana Chaudhry. Ariana, daughter of Mahima Chaudhry, is winning the internet

Last night, Mahima arrived for the premiere of her upcoming film with her daughter Ariana and nephew Ryan by her side. The actor pulled off a denim on denim look, dressed in a denim co-ord set paired with a matching trench-coat style jacket on top. Truly a timeless beauty! But the showstealer was Mahima’s super adorable daughter Ariana. For her mother’s film screening, the star kid opted for an all-white look, with her cute bangs falling perfectly over her forehead. Ariana looked like a real life doll and soon became a sensation on social media with her cuteness!

Fans are now showering love on Ariana, who has clearly taken after her gorgeous mother Mahima. Many are even claiming that the star kid reminded them of Hollywood star Selena Gomez. For instance, one social media user gushed, “She's cute. Has Selena gomez vibes,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “She looks like young Selena Gomez.” Another internet user claimed, “Looking like a doll😍😍😍❤️,” whereas a fan gushed, “She looks more like Amul girl.”

Well, we are sure Ariana had a great time watching her mother Mahima shine onscreen in Nadaaniyan as Khushi’s reel mum. The film arrives on Netflix tomorrow, on March 7!