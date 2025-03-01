Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks Khushi Kapoor's heart in Nadaaniyan trailer, but leaves fans impressed: 'Born to be an actor'

When a star kid begins their journey in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of their actor parents, there's a lot of pressure on them. They are constantly compared to their star parents and also have to suffer the wrath of the nepotism debate. But Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one star kid who has nothing to fear, because netizens already adore him. His resemblance to his father was already a talking point. But when Ibrahim gave a glimpse of his acting chops in his debut film Nadaaniyan's songs alongside Khushi Kapoor, fans knew for sure that he was a star in the making. Well, the film's trailer is now here and the love has only increased. Ibrahim and Khushi in Nadaaniyan trailer

The trailer begins with a hot and happening introduction where we meet the very focused and very handsome Arjun Mehta, played by Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is an aspiring law student who has his 5-year plan all worked out. Until he meets Khushi Kapoor aka Pia Jaisingh. Sparks fly as we witness a cute love story in the making. However, what we see is not the truth. In a heartbreaking moment, Ibrahim reveals to their college that Khushi has been paying him ₹25,000 per week to be her pretend boyfriend. But how could they look so much in love when it was all fake? Well, Arjun and Pia's chemistry has left us super excited for this new semester!

Ibrahim has broken Khushi’s heart in this magical trailer, but he has managed to win hearts of the audience with his performance. Under the trailer, one social media user pointed out, “Ibrahim Ali khan is looking promising..Let’s see what happens!,” whereas another comment read, “His expressions say so much without even trying! 🎭.” A fan declared, “Ibrahim is born to be an actor🎀✨,” whereas another wrote, “His confidence is unreal for a debutant! 👏” Referring to his star family, a netizen claimed, “That grace runs in his blood! 💙”

Well, we are quite excited to see how this love ‘deal’ works out between Khushi and Ibrahim when Nadaaniyan arrives on OTT on March 7.