National Film Award winners: Mammooty, Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor Male, Yami Gautam Dhar is Best Actor Female

Saturday saw the much-anticipated 72nd National Film Awards finally being announced. The same were for the films which released in 2024. And there were some surprises on the list.

Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam Dhar

The National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role award is shared between the legendary Mammooty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan for the Hindi film Chandu Champion.

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Yami Gautam Dhar, meanwhile has been chosen as Best Actor in a Leading Role- Female for Article 370. Sanjay Mishra's performance in Bhakshak has been deemed worthy of the Best Supporting Actor award.

Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth has been judged as Best Hindi Film. Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 won for Best Sound Design.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan too featured on the winners list. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir's work on the song Jaane Do for the sports drama fetched him the Ntaional Film Award for Best Lyrics.

Aaj Ki Raat, a song featured in Stree 2, which took the nation by rage for its catchy tune and hookstep, culminated into a National Award for choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

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