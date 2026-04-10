National Pet Day! Armaan Malik: It is not just about the cute moments it's a long term commitment

On National pet day singer Armaan Malik who is pet parent to dog Tofu, along with wife Aashna Shroff, opens up about their adorable bond.

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff with Tofu

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about his unique name, Armaan tells us, “The name just felt right the moment we met him. Aashna and I were throwing around a few options but Tofu just stuck instantly. It is soft, a little quirky, and somehow perfectly matches his personality. It was not planned, it just felt like him.” The singer says Tofu “barked along” the first time he played the guitar for him. Has he become a critic of his new songs yet? “I think he is still figuring out my music. He definitely reacts when I am playing or singing, which I like to believe is a good sign. Maybe he is my most honest listener, no filters, just vibes. As for a favourite, I think anything upbeat and high octane gets his attention a little more.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He adds that Tofu has taught him patience in a very real, everyday way and also how to be present. He adds, “I think the biggest thing has been consistency. No matter how your day has been, you have to show up for them. They rely on you completely. You cannot be distracted around them, they bring you into the moment.”As a singer Armaan regularly travels on city and global tours and calls it the hardest part. He says, “I do miss him a lot when I am away. We do try to FaceTime whenever possible, I do not know how much he understands but it definitely makes me feel better. And I am always looking forward to getting back home to him.” Sharing advice for pet parents and those planning to adopt he says, “Only do it if you are ready to take on the responsibility fully. It is not just about the cute moments, it is a long term commitment. But if you are ready, it is one of the most beautiful relationships you will ever have. They give you a kind of love that is just pure and unconditional.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He adds that Tofu has taught him patience in a very real, everyday way and also how to be present. He adds, “I think the biggest thing has been consistency. No matter how your day has been, you have to show up for them. They rely on you completely. You cannot be distracted around them, they bring you into the moment.”As a singer Armaan regularly travels on city and global tours and calls it the hardest part. He says, “I do miss him a lot when I am away. We do try to FaceTime whenever possible, I do not know how much he understands but it definitely makes me feel better. And I am always looking forward to getting back home to him.” Sharing advice for pet parents and those planning to adopt he says, “Only do it if you are ready to take on the responsibility fully. It is not just about the cute moments, it is a long term commitment. But if you are ready, it is one of the most beautiful relationships you will ever have. They give you a kind of love that is just pure and unconditional.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON