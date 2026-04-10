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National Pet Day! Armaan Malik: It is not just about the cute moments it's a long term commitment

Singer Armaan Malik shares his bond with dog Tofu, highlighting patience and presence

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 03:35 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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On National pet day singer Armaan Malik who is pet parent to dog Tofu, along with wife Aashna Shroff, opens up about their adorable bond.

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff with Tofu

Speaking about his unique name, Armaan tells us, “The name just felt right the moment we met him. Aashna and I were throwing around a few options but Tofu just stuck instantly. It is soft, a little quirky, and somehow perfectly matches his personality. It was not planned, it just felt like him.” The singer says Tofu “barked along” the first time he played the guitar for him. Has he become a critic of his new songs yet? “I think he is still figuring out my music. He definitely reacts when I am playing or singing, which I like to believe is a good sign. Maybe he is my most honest listener, no filters, just vibes. As for a favourite, I think anything upbeat and high octane gets his attention a little more.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / National Pet Day! Armaan Malik: It is not just about the cute moments it's a long term commitment
Home / HTCity / Cinema / National Pet Day! Armaan Malik: It is not just about the cute moments it's a long term commitment
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