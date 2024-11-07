Menu Explore
Neha Marda: Chhath Puja gives me immense peace and energy

ByKavita Awaasthi
Nov 07, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Neha Marda talks about the importance of Chhath Puja in her life, doing the whole rituals herself for the second time and immersing herself in the culture

Actor Neha Marda is looking forward to celebrating her second Chhath Puja. Talking about her experience of celebrating the festival, Neha says, “I can’t explain what Chhath Puja means to me. It gives you immense peace and worshipping the Sun God gives you power, light and energy. You learn to control your mind and body and there’s power in that. I pray for good health and prosperity for me and my loved ones.”

Neha Marda and her husband during Chhath Puja
Originally from a Marwari family, Neha married Ayushman Agrawal, a Bengali-Marwari businessman in 2012. Agarwal’s family has long been based in Patna, Bihar. “I have seen people perform the puja very religiously in many places including Kolkata (West Bengal). And after marriage, I saw every other family performing it in Patna,” the 39-year-old tells us, adding, “I had never done the puja but when my mother-in-law was really unwell, andar se awaaz aayi that if she gets well, I will do the puja. And she did. So, this year will be my second.”

Although the ritual involves rigorous fasting and preparing the bhog from scratch, Neha finds strength in the guidance of her family and community. “I am in Patna and have my mother-in-law’s friends to guide me through everything,” she shares and continues, “We have a kund (tank) on the terrace, so we do the puja there. We prepare bhog and prasad in huge quantities. Both men and women fast and participate in this festival.”

