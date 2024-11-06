Anti-Romeo squad, tight security in place at ghats for Chhath puja

VARANASI In preparation for the Chhath festival, authorities have ramped up security at the city’s ghats to ensure the safety of devotees. Additional police forces, including personnel in plain clothes, have been deployed across key locations, including ghats and ponds, said Mohit Agarwal, commissioner of police. Anti-Romeo teams will remain vigilant and active, while barricades have been set up to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. (Sourced)

Special attention is being given to the safety of women and girls, with an increased presence of women police officers. Agarwal said that a comprehensive crowd management plan is in place, supported by extensive CCTV surveillance.

To ensure safety along the ghats and riverbanks, water police will conduct continuous patrols, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will be stationed along the Ganga. The 11th battalion NDRF has deployed specialised units equipped with rescue motor boats, ambulances, life-saving equipment, and divers, to assist with any emergencies. Each NDRF team will consist of 25-30 personnel, stationed at major ghats and surrounding areas.

Deputy inspector general of 11 NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said that teams have been stationed along the Ganga river and at Surya Sarovar in BLW, Chandauli. Additional personnel will be on standby at the corps headquarters for any unforeseen circumstances.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and district magistrate S Rajalingam also visited the ghats to assess preparations. They instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the Chhath puja are in place and fully functional.