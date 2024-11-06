Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anti-Romeo squad, tight security in place at ghats for Chhath puja

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The 11th battalion NDRF has deployed specialised units equipped with rescue motor boats, ambulances, life-saving equipment, and divers, to assist with any emergencies. Each NDRF team will consist of 25-30 personnel, stationed at major ghats and surrounding areas.

VARANASI In preparation for the Chhath festival, authorities have ramped up security at the city’s ghats to ensure the safety of devotees. Additional police forces, including personnel in plain clothes, have been deployed across key locations, including ghats and ponds, said Mohit Agarwal, commissioner of police.

Anti-Romeo teams will remain vigilant and active, while barricades have been set up to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. (Sourced)
Anti-Romeo teams will remain vigilant and active, while barricades have been set up to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. (Sourced)

Special attention is being given to the safety of women and girls, with an increased presence of women police officers. Anti-Romeo teams will remain vigilant and active, while barricades have been set up to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. Agarwal said that a comprehensive crowd management plan is in place, supported by extensive CCTV surveillance.

To ensure safety along the ghats and riverbanks, water police will conduct continuous patrols, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will be stationed along the Ganga. The 11th battalion NDRF has deployed specialised units equipped with rescue motor boats, ambulances, life-saving equipment, and divers, to assist with any emergencies. Each NDRF team will consist of 25-30 personnel, stationed at major ghats and surrounding areas.

Deputy inspector general of 11 NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said that teams have been stationed along the Ganga river and at Surya Sarovar in BLW, Chandauli. Additional personnel will be on standby at the corps headquarters for any unforeseen circumstances.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and district magistrate S Rajalingam also visited the ghats to assess preparations. They instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the Chhath puja are in place and fully functional.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //