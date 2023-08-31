Nia Sharma on taking hiatus from daily soaps: I can’t keep doing the same thing

Actor Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin 4, has been missing from the daily soap scene for almost three years now, but she asserts that it is not a “deliberate attempt” on her part. “I have done a good number of shows, but you can’t keep on doing the same thing,” reasons Sharma, who participated in two reality shows — Khatron Ki Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 during this period.

Best known for TV shows Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, the 32-year-old became a household name for her portrayal of strong characters. In fact, Sharma reveals that there have been several offers that came her way, which she turned down. “Most of them were to be shot in Umargaon (a village in Maharashtra) and far off places like that. At this point of my life, I don’t want to travel to such locations and stay there for long periods. And that’s why I had to decline these shows because of the travel and stay,” explains Sharma, adding, “If they would have been in and around Mumbai, I would have taken them up.”

While the actor is not bothered about her absence from TV, she hasn’t even signed any project on OTT and that’s because she wants to play the lead roles, which in turn is making the process time consuming.

“I’m not looking for just any other role in any of the web series that keep coming every now and then. I want to do a central part. So, when you are very specific about what you want to do, things do get difficult,” she shares, and admits that it has been a while since she has been looking for a suitable project.

“Some three-four good shows did come my way with the kind of roles that I’m looking for, but nothing has materialized yet because this process takes time,” she explains.

Asked if there’s any reason things didn’t work out, and Sharma mentions, “Maybe being a TV actor is becoming a roadblock... or maybe creators on OTT are looking for fresh faces. I know sometimes [coming from TV background], you just have to barge in, and make them feel that you are there. But, whatever the reason is, at this point, opportunities are a little lesser for me.”

