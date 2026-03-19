Nikki Tamboli: Gudi Padwa is about fresh starts and gratitude

For Nikki Tamboli, Gudi Padwa is more than just a date; it’s a powerful feeling of renewal and positivity. It is a joyous and uplifting time. “The moment the Gudi goes up outside the house, it instantly feels like it’s the new year,” she shares, calling the Gudi a symbol of victory, optimism, and fresh beginnings. The actor emphasises the importance of tradition and energy on the day: “The energy in the house the morning after cleaning extensively, which is non-negotiable, decorating, and making rangoli, just makes the whole day feel special.” Nikki Tamboli: on Gudi Padwa

On this auspicious day, Nikki focuses on letting go of the past and looking ahead. “Gudi Padwa is always about fresh starts and gratitude. Jo ho gya, ho gya; sometimes you meet the right people, sometimes not. There are people who hurt you knowingly or unknowingly, but on this day, I always leave my inhibitions as well as past experiences behind and move forward. All I manifest is meaningful growth.” This wonderful feeling motivates me greatly.

When it comes to the festive menu, Nikki confesses her strict diet goes for a “toss.” “Is it still a battle between Puran Poli and Shrikhand?” she jokes, adding that she allows herself to indulge on this day, and gorges on both dishes. And it’s not just eating, but also cooking that she involves herself with. “Cooking for people you care about makes the festival even more special, and over the years, Arbaz (Shaikh, partner and reality TV personality), too, enjoys Gudi delicacies as much.” The delicious food is a key part.

Dressing up in a Nauvari saree is a must for Nikki. “For me, it is a symbol of strong Maharashtrian identity. But I also enjoy adding my own little twist with styling, jewellery, or makeup. I like blending tradition with a modern touch, because that reflects my personality as well," she ends. It feels right and perfectly me.