Nukkad actor Dinyar Tirandaz passes away at 69

Veteran character actor Dinyar Tirandaz passed away in Mumbai on June 11, 2026, leaving behind a legacy built over four decades in Indian television, film, and theatre. He was 69 years old. The news spread through social media before being widely reported, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and industry peers alike.

Actor Dinyar Tirandaz

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Tirandaz breathed his last at 3:45 pm at Wadia Bungli in Mumbai. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. A member of the Parsi community, he was known off screen as a warm and humorous presence, fondly remembered by those who knew him personally and professionally.

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{{^usCountry}} He launched his acting career with the 1984 film Duniya and steadily built a reputation as one of Indian entertainment’s most dependable supporting performers. On television, he became a recognizable face through beloved shows including Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the popular sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke, where his role as Mr. Keki Daruwala earned him a devoted following. His gift for comic timing, particularly in portrayals of Parsi characters, set him apart and endeared him to generations of viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He launched his acting career with the 1984 film Duniya and steadily built a reputation as one of Indian entertainment’s most dependable supporting performers. On television, he became a recognizable face through beloved shows including Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, and the popular sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke, where his role as Mr. Keki Daruwala earned him a devoted following. His gift for comic timing, particularly in portrayals of Parsi characters, set him apart and endeared him to generations of viewers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His film credits spanned decades of Bollywood, with appearances in productions such as Hello Brother, Albela, Chalte Chalte, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others. His final screen credit was the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass...up! Zindagi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His film credits spanned decades of Bollywood, with appearances in productions such as Hello Brother, Albela, Chalte Chalte, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others. His final screen credit was the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass...up! Zindagi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Colleagues including actors Suresh Menon and Chitrangda Singh paid their respects on social media following news of his passing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colleagues including actors Suresh Menon and Chitrangda Singh paid their respects on social media following news of his passing. {{/usCountry}}

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