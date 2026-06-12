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Nukkad actor Dinyar Tirandaz passes away at 69

After building a legacy of over four decades in Indian television, film, and theatre, Dinyar Tirandaz breathes his last

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 02:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Veteran character actor Dinyar Tirandaz passed away in Mumbai on June 11, 2026, leaving behind a legacy built over four decades in Indian television, film, and theatre. He was 69 years old. The news spread through social media before being widely reported, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and industry peers alike.

Actor Dinyar Tirandaz

Tirandaz breathed his last at 3:45 pm at Wadia Bungli in Mumbai. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. A member of the Parsi community, he was known off screen as a warm and humorous presence, fondly remembered by those who knew him personally and professionally.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Nukkad actor Dinyar Tirandaz passes away at 69
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Nukkad actor Dinyar Tirandaz passes away at 69
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