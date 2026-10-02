Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture after accident in Bali; to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work cum holiday trip, has met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by doctors, she will be undergoing spine surgery, according to an official statement from her publicist.
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The statement says that arrangements are currently being made to bring the actor back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.
"At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care," the statement reads.
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Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, with her work commitments over the next few weeks likely to be affected.
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Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, with her work commitments over the next few weeks likely to be affected.
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Her team has also requested everyone to respect her privacy during this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery.
"We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the statement concluded.
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.