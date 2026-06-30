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Obsess rerelease on cards: Peter Wilson on anger management message and theatrical impact post Mumbai train stabbing

The makers of Obsess are now gearing up for a theatrical re-release. “It's relevant after Mumbai train stabbing incident,” says actor and director Peter Wilson 

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 05:39 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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The makers of the independent film Obsess, which initially released alongside the Hollywood film Obsession, are now gearing up for a theatrical rerelease.

Actor-director Peter Wilson, in a still from Obsess and (inset) the Mumbai train stabbing incident(Instagram and X)

Actor-director Peter Wilson revealed that the demand from Punjab and other North Indian markets and the recent Mumbai local train stabbing incident on June 23 make the film more relevant, as the film deals with road rage and the consequences of losing control.

“We released the film on May 29, and that similarity of name proved a disaster for us. We were getting calls and messages for the film's re-release and this unfortunate Mumbai incident happened. Our film is inspired by similar real incidents where in a fit-of-anger such incidents happened in public places so we are now working on a rerelease of the film,” Wilson explains.

Wilson reveals that he initially considered bringing a well-known face on board. “For the independent film budget, it did not happen. So, on everyone’s suggestion I decided to act and from 75 kgs I reached 130 kgs to suit the character look. It was surely tough and caused me a hypertension condition. Now, I am trying to fix it,” he adds.

He is not in a rush to push the film to OTT platforms. “The world and the impact I want to show can happen in theatrical experience. As a filmmaker I want people to watch and take back the message from it. Ultimately, it will come on OTT, but I am not in a hurry. Rest, it’s on destiny. We can just try,” he says on a signing off note.

Originally Rajinder Gill, he has acted under screenname Shakku Rana before adopting professional name Peter Wilson.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Obsess rerelease on cards: Peter Wilson on anger management message and theatrical impact post Mumbai train stabbing
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Obsess rerelease on cards: Peter Wilson on anger management message and theatrical impact post Mumbai train stabbing
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