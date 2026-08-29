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Olivia Dean hints at India visit with cryptic ‘See you soon?’ post

Olivia Dean's recent Instagram post featuring the Indian flag emoji hints at a potential visit to India, sparking rumors of her appearance st India

Updated on: Aug 29, 2026, 09:19:45 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has sparked speculation about a possible India visit after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram Stories featuring the Indian flag emoji alongside the words, “See you soon?”

Olivia Dean hints at India visit with cryptic ‘See you soon?’ post
Olivia Dean hints at India visit with cryptic ‘See you soon?’ post

The post has caught the attention of her Indian fans, with many linking it to the upcoming edition of Lollapalooza India 2027. The festival is scheduled to take place on January 23 and 24 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but its lineup has not yet been officially announced. (Lolla India⁠￼)

Dean’s post comes amid growing speculation that she could make her India debut at the festival. While neither the singer nor Lollapalooza India has confirmed her appearance, the cryptic message has added fuel to the rumours. Reports have also pointed to an India-themed concert waitlist titled “LOVING IN INDIA by Olivia Dean”, further intensifying fan speculation. (Mirchi⁠￼)

The Grammy-winning singer has emerged as one of the UK’s prominent new pop voices, with songs such as Man I Need, Dive, The Hardest Part, Reason and UFO among her best-known tracks. Her breakthrough hit Man I Need, in particular, became a viral success and went on to top charts, further establishing Dean as a global pop star. (The Wall Street Journal⁠￼)

 
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