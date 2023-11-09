Pad Man producer Prerna Arora shares being sabotaged by the industry: They pounced on me because I was an outsider

Producer Prerna Arora, known for films such as Pad Man, Rustom, and Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has been cleared of all charges by the Bombay High Court that were levied against her following the cheating case filed by film financier Vashu Bhagnani in 2018.

While she is happy and thankful to the legal system for bringing out the trust, Arora shares with us how she became a victim because there was no support offered to her by the industry people. “I am a female producer and an outsider with no background in this industry, who achieved all that on my own. And hence no one offered me support when I was going through a traumatic phase. Everyone pounced together on me without knowing the complete reality,” shares Arora, adding “Truth is not always welcomed here. It’s a men-dominated industry and a female-producer from outside, doing everything on her own, with dignity, wasn’t something that everyone could accept and celebrate.” Arora points out how there are several financial crunches in the industry even today, but her issue was blown out of proportion and things that were not even true were circulated.

She goes on to speak about facing nepotism, which Arora says exist in every nook and corner of the film industry.” It’s not always about launching star kids. It also about supporting their own people without knowing the complete truth. That’s what happened with me. “

Despite the difficult times, Arora decided to stay silent and let the time speak her truth. Meanwhile, she decided to continue working. “One day, I was at the top of my career and another day I lost everything. It was too dark outside. I was at my lowest. But I went on to work,” shares Arora, who further tells us her state of mind at that point. “I got an opportunity to work on a song with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. While she was extremely supportive and never asked me a single question about what all was going on, I always had a sense of fear that someone will call the team and sabotage my work, and so I should go and tell her that I am innocent. All these questions kept bothering me.”

And that fear didn’t come out of no where. Arora says, “I got to know about several people who called others and told them not to work with me. They would send bad articles about me and spoil things. I know of a few names also and I really want to go to them and ask why they did that.”

That’s when she decided to take a break from movies. “I thought mujhe abhi koi picture nahi banaani because there is a lot of risk involved in it,” she shares.

During her lowest phase, it was people like “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who showed support” to her. “They trusted me and helped me. That’s why, doing one song with them is bigger than giving a hit like Rustom or Pad Man. Because Salman Khan came in when I needed people to show belief in me and understand my pain. He did it.”

An introvert all her life, Arora says she has learnt her lesson and is changing with time. “I was doing everything alone and didn’t think there was a need to network. But that’s not true. You need to make more friends here. Because had I made friends here, they would have supported me,” says Arora, who has already announced two new projects and will start working on it soon.

