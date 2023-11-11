Palak Muchhal-Mithoon's first diwali after marriage: It's going to be a week-long celebration

Palak Muchhal is so excited to celebrate her first Diwali after marriage with husband Mithoon that she has planned an entire week of dinners, festivities and more. And the preparations for the same has already begun.

Palak Muchhal celebrates her first Diwali with husband Mithoon

While talking about it, an excited Muchhal tells us, “Since it’s my first Diwali with him and also our first Diwali in the new house, the preparations have already started. I have taken the complete charge of cleaning the house and doing everything for Diwali from the scratch.”

And Mithoon has been equally involved in everything that she is doing. “Mithoon has taken a break from work and so have I because it’s our first Diwali and we wanted to spend as much time together as possible. He has been so involved in everything and is especially very enthusiastic about the decorations. Even to buy one dia, we are stepping out together. It has become like an event for us. We have already planned the whole week. And the outfits were decided almost a month back. It’s all so exciting for both of us.”

Ask her if adjusting in a new household has been a trouble for her, Muchhal says that’s not the case. “We are very similar. I have always been culturally rooted and I have always celebrated festivals in a very extravagant way. Mithoon is exactly like me. He also likes to keep the celebrations traditional. We like to celebrate the values that have been imbibed in us by our families,” she shares.

She will start the celebrations by lighting dias in their own house. “From our place, we will then go to meet his (Mithoon’s) parents, followed by my parents,” she shares, adding, “The day next to Diwali is considered auspicious as it’s celebrated as the new year. So we have plans to meet our extended family. We have invited everyone to our home and we are hosting them for dinner. It’s basically going to be a week long Diwali celebration for us this time."

