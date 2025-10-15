Pankaj Dheer death: Karan Tacker, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta pay tribute to their former co-star

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Lamenting the loss, his former co-stars pay a tribute to him, remembering what a joyful person Pankaj Dheer was. Pankaj Dheer's former co-stars pay tribute to him

Arjun Firoz Khan He was one of the finest gentlemen I've ever worked with (in Mahabharat), and as a human being too, he crosses the epitome of every humanity angle. He will really be missed. He was my school contemporary, and although we were in different schools, we used to play cricket together. I would say that Pankaj was a person who had a very infectious smile and he saw to it that everybody smiled and laughed around him.

Karan Tacker Pankaj ji was the first senior actor I ever had the privilege to work with (in Rang Badalti Odhani). He treated me like a son, with so much kindness and affection. This news of him passing has come as a real shock, but he’ll always be remembered with immense love and respect. My deep condolences to his family.

Ishita Dutta Sheth I got goosebumps hearing the news. He was an excellent co-star and it was a privilege to get to work with him. I remember he used to get sandwiches from home just for me. He would get amazing home-cooked food, and no matter what, he would always save some for me. Everyone who has worked with him knows what an amazing person he was. Unfortunately, after the show, I bumped into him only once and didn’t get to meet him. This just shows that life is too short. But my prayers for the family.

Vatsal Sheth It's very shocking news and quite sad. I got the honour of working with him in my first film Tarzan, and not only that, but also on a show where Ishita and I were together. Over there, we spent a lot of time together. He was fantastic and he always made sure that we were all comfortable. When we were shooting in Goa, it used to be very hot, but Pankaj ji would get a glass of buttermilk for all of us in the team, every day.