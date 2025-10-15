RIP Pankaj Dheer: Did you know he was to play Arjun in Mahabharat but got Karna's due to a ‘bewakoofi’?

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the role of Karna in B.R. Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat, has died. He was suffering from cancer. The actor, with his tall physique and powerful dialogue delivery, left an impression on all. But did you know that the actor had been first cast in the role of Arjun in the show, and later dropped out because of a peculiar reason? Pankaj Dheer is most remembered for his role as Karna in Mahabharat.

What Pankaj Dheer said

In an interview with Lehren from 2023, Pankaj had shared the story behind his casting in the now-iconic show, and said, “Sabko laga ki main Arjun bohot achcha lagunga toh inhoney kaha aap Arjun ban jaiye. Haath milaya contract ban gayi. 2-3 mahine main Arjun banke ghumta raha, aur fir teesre mahine Chopra saab ne mujhe bulaya aur kaha ki baat ye hain tumhe Brihannala ka role karna hoga toh usme tumhe mooch katni hogi. Toh maine kaha ye nahi kar sakta main (Everyone thought I would be best suited to play Arjun. The contract was made and for 2-3 months I was in it. Then I was called and told that I would have to cut my moustache to play Brihannala, and I refused to do that outright).”

How he got the role of Karna

He added, “Maine kaha ki mera face ka balance aisa hain ki agar maine mooch nikal li toh woh achcha nahi lagega. Toh woh kehne lage ki tum actor ho, ek mooch ke chakkar me itna bada… but maine kaha ki main mooch nahi katunga. Toh bohot disappoint huye woh aur meri bewakoofi thi uss waqt, toh unhone mujhe nikal diya office se… 6 mahine tak nikal diya gaya. Ab ye hota he destiny jab Chopra sab ne phir bulaya aur kaha, ‘Karna ka role karoge?’ Toh maine poocha, ‘Mooch toh nahi kaatni hogi?’ Unhone bola nahi aur maine bola karenge sir! Toh woh destiny thi ki mujhe Karna ka role milna tha (My face is such that if I shaved my moustache, I won't look good. Chopra saab was disappointed and told me to get out. The contract was broken. I was too childish at that time. But that is destiny, as 6 months later I was called again and Chopra saab then offered me Karna. I asked him whether I would have to cut my moustache. He said no. I said yes in that moment).”

Pankaj Dheer's performance as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat made him an overnight sensation. After that, his popularity peaked and he starred in many movies such as Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara.

He is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.