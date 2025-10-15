Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Baadshah, passes away at 68 after cancer battle

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat , breathed his last today. The late star passed away on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news, expressing “profound grief and deep sorrow” over the loss of its former Hon. General Secretary and ex-Chairman: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

Pankaj Dheer, who would have turned 69 in November this year, had been undergoing treatment for several months and was surrounded by his family in his final moments. His portrayal of Karna in the late 1980s television epic earned him a legendary status — a performance remembered for its quiet strength and emotional depth. In later years, he became a familiar face on both the big and small screens, appearing in films like Baadshah (1999), Soldier (1998), Sadak (1991), and TV shows such as Chandrakanta and Badho Bahu . Beyond acting, Pankaj was deeply invested in nurturing new talent through his acting institute, Abbhinnay, and his production venture, Visage Studioz.

He is survived by his wife, Pammi Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who are also part of the entertainment fraternity. The family is expected to perform the last rites this evening in Mumbai. Colleagues and fans have taken to social media to pay heartfelt tributes, remembering him as “a gentleman on and off screen” and “the truest Karna television ever saw.”

With his passing, Indian television loses one of its most enduring faces — a man whose work bridged generations and whose artistry defined an era of storytelling rooted in grace and passion. We wish the family strength and peace.