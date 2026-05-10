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Pankhuri Awasthy: Responsibilities can easily overwhelm you

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reflects on the life-changing experience of motherhood.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:58 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, who welcomed twins with her actor-husband Gautam Rode, believes that “motherhood is an experience that fundamentally reshapes a person, especially an artist.”

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“Your world completely changes once you become a mother,” she says. “I think as an actor, there is a lot of depth and a lot of new emotions that you are not feeling until you become a mother—immense love, fear, protection, and all the maternal feelings.”

On balancing work and kids: “There is a feeling of guilt that comes with motherhood, ‘are you doing enough?’ If you take some time for yourself, you wonder, ‘is that right?’ or ‘Is it okay getting back to work?’ All these questions suddenly seem like really big, especially with the responsibility of bringing up children and bringing them up the right way. I think it works both ways for me; it adds a layer of emotion while also giving me a new, vivid sense of being and passion towards my work.”While many try to prepare expecting mothers for the journey ahead, Pankhuri admits that nothing quite prepares you for the reality, especially when dealing with twins. “You learn on the job. remember being so scared; the responsibilities can easily overwhelm you. I think that is what surprised me—showing up for my kids as a mother. Honestly, you don’t know you have it in you to be this kind of mother to your kids.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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