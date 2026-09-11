For celebrities, paparazzi are often an unavoidable part of life in the public eye. While some encounters can leave a bad taste, others can serve as a reminder that the relationship between stars and the photographers who follow them isn’t always adversarial.

Paparazzi culture: Where do you draw the line? Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh share their encounters

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Actor Tara Sutaria was recently seen pushing a paparazzi’s camera away after it came too close to her while she was entering a store in Mumbai. In videos of the incident, several photographers can be seen surrounding the actor, with some calling out her name and asking her to pose. Tara’s team can also be seen using umbrellas to shield her from the cameras as she makes her way towards the store.

At one point, a photographer appears to bring his camera very close to Tara, prompting the actor to push it away before continuing inside. Several paps can be heard calling out to her during the exchange, with some of their remarks drawing criticism on social media. The incident has since sparked conversations around the boundaries between paparazzi access and a celebrity’s personal space, and whether the constant demand for access is becoming increasingly intrusive. Sharing the video on X, one user wrote: “Tara Sutaria shoves a pap back after he gets way too close. Well done, it’s high time the paparazzi understood the basic concept of personal space.”

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh recently shared an experience that showed the other side of this relationship, when a paparazzo stepped in to help him during an ordinary moment outside a Mumbai restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh recently shared an experience that showed the other side of this relationship, when a paparazzo stepped in to help him during an ordinary moment outside a Mumbai restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor recalled trying to buy something from a child selling an item for ₹100, only to realise he wasn’t carrying any cash. “You have become so cashless today… I wasn’t carrying money. Now, I don’t carry money because everything is digital,” he said. Riteish asked the child if he could make an online payment, but the child didn’t have a QR code. That’s when a paparazzo nearby offered to help.

“It was so nice of one paparazzo, whose name I didn’t know, but now, I know, his name is Sushil Mohite, if I’m not wrong, but if I’m wrong, then I’m very sorry,” Riteish said, highlighting an unexpectedly kind gesture from someone he had never met before.

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