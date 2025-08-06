Papon excited about ghazal album after success of Metro In Dino's songs: ‘Desire to create honest and timeless music’

Singer-songwriter Papon is glad that his long-standing effort to bring ghazals into the contemporary music space is finally getting the recognition it deserves — and that too through mainstream Bollywood. The 49-year-old singer's songs in the recently released film Metro In Dino, especially Qayde Se, Yaad, and Zamana Lage – Mood Shift, have been receiving rave reviews for capturing the emotional depth of traditional ghazals while giving them a fresh, modern identity. Papon will soon release his ghazal album

“I didn’t expect so many people to resonate so deeply with these songs. It’s been overwhelming in the best way. It reassures me that there’s still a strong place for this kind of music today,” Papon says.

Composed by Pritam and written by Sayeed Quadri, the tracks stand out, not just for their lyrical poignancy but, also for Papon’s ability to lend each line a quiet intensity — something that fans of ghazals instantly recognise. But for Assam-born singer, this is not a new direction — it's a continuation of his deep-rooted love for the form.

“Ghazals have been a part of my musical journey for as long as I can remember — not just as a genre, but as a feeling, a space where words and silence meet. When I was working on the songs for Metro In Dino, I approached them with that same emotion,” he shares.

Infact, Papon recalls that Zamana Lage – Mood Shift, initially, wasn’t even originally intended as a ghazal. “It was a very different song, but I felt it had the potential to carry the mood of a ghazal. I reworked it completely — from the phrasing to the emotional texture — to give it that depth and stillness that ghazals require,” he explains.

Beyond Bollywood as well, Papon has spent the last few years building a live relationship with the genre. His Shaam-E-Mehfil concert series has allowed him to explore ghazals on stage, and his performances at platforms like Jashn-e-Rekhta have highlighted his comfort and command over the genre.

With the success of the Metro In Dino tracks, there’s growing excitement around his upcoming ghazal album — a project he has been quietly working on. “I’ve been performing ghazals on stage for years, but to see them connect through a mainstream film is very special,” he says.

“It also gives me more impetus to pour my heart into my upcoming ghazal album, which I’ve been slowly and lovingly building. There’s no rush — just a desire to create something honest and timeless,” Papon signs off.