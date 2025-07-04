Metro In Dino movie review: Anurag Basu, Pritam present a heartfelt symphony of love, chaos and second chances

Metro In Dino movie review Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher Director: Anurag Basu Rating: ★★★.5 One of my favourite questions to ask actors, over the years, has been: Did Anurag Basu give you a script for the film? On record, the answer is invariably the safe one: "He has a unique style of working." Off record... “The script is in his head, we go with dada's vision.” Metro In Dino movie review: Anurag Basu and Pritam collaborate for this beautiful romantic drama.

The writing and the plot

Metro In Dino is a shining example of what goes on inside Anurag's head. Frames lit with bright colours, chaos that ultimately comes together beautifully, and music that complements every moment. Jagga Jasoos, his 2017 film, was an experiment that didn't quite work at the box office, a musical in an industry already known for its song and dance routines. Metro In Dino, in that regard, is perhaps Anurag's gutsiest film so far, because here, music doesn’t just complement the story- it is the story. A lot of the dialogue is sung, and one can only imagine how this ambitious vision came together.

The film is an anthology, all connected by the thread of love, in different forms, at different ages. Falling in love with another person, falling in love with the same person again and again (that's marriage, as someone quips)... It's tough to pin down the plot neatly. Perhaps that's the point. One character rediscovers love in his wife, another reconnects with an old flame, while a third couple grapples with the conundrum: life or passion?

The screenplay and story are by Basu, and there’s something magical that he brings to the big screen. One of the most innovative filmmakers of our time, he has touched upon a plethora of subjects- from identity crisis, to loneliness, to infidelity (pronounced hilariously as 'infertility' by Pankaj Tripathi's character), to loss- and condensed them into a 162-minute film.

The first half takes time to find its rhythm because you’re meeting this family of characters for the first time. But once you settle in, helped largely by the brilliant casting, it’s a comforting ride all the way.

The performances

Pankaj Tripathi is easily the best out of the lot. His effortless comic timing had yielded great results in Basu's Ludo as well- and here, he takes it up a notch as the philandering, insecure husband, chasing after his wife (played by Konkona Sen Sharma) who has caught him in the act. Koko and Pankaj are terrific together. Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher's track is my second favourite, for the sheer thought behind how it unfolds. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, as the couple trying to make it work through temptation and odds, are relatable. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur look good together; Sara’s acting chops fit the role, while Aditya gets his character just right.

It’s in the second half that Metro In Dino gets a bit entangled in its many subplots. Especially towards the end, when it starts feeling repetitive and you get restless. The melodrama also creeps in here, but is largely salvaged by the sweet manner in which the film gets wrapped up.

The music

And now, the hero of the film- the music. It’s a pity it hasn’t managed to top the charts before the film’s release, because it truly sucks you in and makes you stay seated. Pritam deserves applause for his compositions, while lyricists Sandeep Srivastava, Mayur Puri, Anurag Sharma, Qaisar Ul Jafri, Neelesh Mishra and Momin Khan Momin weave some lovely songs.

At its core, this spiritual sequel to Life... In A Metro (2007) is messy, musical, and deeply human, much like the modern love it celebrates. It’s not always perfect, but it’s sincere and brimming with life. If you’re willing to surrender to Basu’s vision, you’ll walk out with a heart full of music and a renewed belief in love’s many shapes and chances.