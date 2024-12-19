Why Papon believes in the timeless magic of Ghazals: ‘A profound blend of emotion, storytelling, and musicality’

For singer-songwriter Papon, ghazals hold a special place in his heart. A lifelong admirer of Urdu poetry, he sees the genre as a profound blend of emotion, storytelling, and musicality. “Urdu poetry is rich because of the life experiences of the poets who wrote it,” he shared. “These weren’t just words written at a desk; they were lived experiences. Phonetically, Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages—its musicality is unparalleled, much like Assamese in its sonic richness.” Papon has revealed he is working on two ghazal albums

Papon’s recent performance at the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival in Delhi was a testament to the enduring charm of ghazals. The concert drew an extraordinary audience of over 13,000 people, both inside the venue and outside watching on big screens. Reflecting on the experience, Papon said, “I never imagined a ghazal concert could draw such a massive crowd. For me, ghazals were always about intimate spaces, yet seeing thousands connect with this art form was deeply moving.”

While he respects the traditional roots of ghazals, Papon is committed to making the genre relevant for modern audiences. He credits Jagjit Singh as a key influence, saying, “Jagjit ji tailored ghazals to his times, bringing them from the darbars of a hundred years ago to living rooms. That’s how people like me connected with them. Now, I want to be a bridge for the younger generation, introducing them to ghazals in a way that resonates with their world.”

To achieve this, Papon has been experimenting with soundscapes. “When I performed ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ on MTV Unplugged, I added elements like grand piano, upright bass, and jazzy guitar lines while retaining the tabla and the soul of the words. It’s about innovating without diluting the essence,” he explained.

For Papon, the true challenge of singing ghazals lies in their simplicity. “This genre isn’t about showcasing vocal prowess or complex techniques. It’s about delivering the essence of the words and the emotion behind them in the most effortless manner,” he noted. “That simplicity is incredibly demanding because it requires a mastery where the craft becomes invisible, allowing the story to shine.”

Currently, Papon is working on two ghazal albums, aiming to balance tradition with modernity. “I want my compositions to focus on simplicity and storytelling. If the words hit me hard, I know they’ll connect with the audience too,” he shared. “I’m trying to ensure my work stays true to the spirit of ghazals while appealing to contemporary tastes.”

With his passion and vision, Papon is poised to breathe new life into ghazals, ensuring they remain a cherished art form for generations to come.