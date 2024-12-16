Papon remembers Ustad Zakir Hussain: 'A personal and musical loss'

The world of music has been left reeling after the passing of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 73. Zakir breathed his last in San Francisco, US on Monday, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that transcended genres and borders. Singer-songwriter Papon was due to collaborate with Ustad Zakir Hussain next year.

Among those deeply affected by this loss is renowned singer and composer Papon, who expressed his grief and admiration for the late musician. Reflecting on Zakir’s influence, Papon described the news as both shocking and heartbreaking, noting that the maestro’s artistry had reached new heights in recent years.

"This is truly shocking & heartbreaking! His playing was at its absolute peak! What a tremendous loss for the world of music and an incredibly personal loss for me," Papon shared in a heartfelt tribute.

The Assam-born musician, known for blending folk traditions with contemporary sounds, revealed that he had been planning a collaboration with Hussain in the coming year. “There was a plan to meet and do something with him in the coming year. I was so eagerly looking forward to it,” he said. The anticipation of working alongside a legend like Hussain made the loss even more poignant for Papon, who saw him as a beacon of musical brilliance and human dignity.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music are immeasurable. A virtuoso of the tabla, he introduced Indian classical music to global audiences, collaborating with legends like Ravi Shankar, John McLaughlin, and George Harrison. Beyond his technical mastery, Hussain embodied a spirit of grace and honour that resonated with those fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

“For me, he was the perfect example of dignity and greatness, and it’s hard to believe he’s gone,” Papon said, summing up the sentiments of countless admirers worldwide.