Pet Day 2025 | Alaya F: MJ knows he has a working mother, he's a chill guy

For actor Alaya F, her three-year-old Maltese, MJ — short for Magic Junior — is far more than just a pet. He’s a tribute to her late dog, Magic, and undoubtedly the centre of her universe. Alaya with MJ

Having grown up surrounded by animals, Alaya always had a soft spot for pets. But when she moved into her own space four years ago, she decided to hold off on bringing one home. “When I moved into my own house four years ago, I decided I will not get a pet. They are like babies and it would be a big responsibility. I didn't want to take it up since I had to manage everything alone,” the 27-year-old tells us.

However, once a friend who was heading out of town asked Alaya to look after his dog temporarily. “The pet was comfortable with me, so he requested me. I reluctantly agreed,” says the actor, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). She adds, “But I got so attached that, when he had to go, I told my friend, 'Either I steal yours or get my own'.”

The connection the actor felt during that time led her to make a permanent addition to her home. “The first image I was sent was a photo of MJ, asking, 'Would you like to take him?' I said, 'No one send me any more photos, I have found the love of my life'!”

Since then, MJ has been her ultimate source of joy. “He made the home come alive. He's such a badmaash! He's been a source of joy ever since for me and anybody who enters my home.”

Balancing a packed work schedule with being a pet parent hasn’t been without challenges, but Alaya has managed well and MJ seems to have adapted to her lifestyle. “He is used to seeing me go in and out of home. He has a working mum and he knows that. But MJ is chill. He's a relaxed guy, I will give him credit for that.”

While she often travels for shoots, Alaya makes sure MJ is never alone. “I have two caretakers at home and he is obsessed with them. He's also very happy when the house is crowded or when my teams come over.”

Despite Alaya's hectic work schedule, the bond she shares with MJ stays strong. “I miss him so much when I'm away, and I know he misses me, too,” she signs off.