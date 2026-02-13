After Rajpal Yadav’s surrender, fans recall Premanand Maharaj’s ‘warning’ video; take a look
Following the Delhi HC's decision to deny Rajpal Yadav interim relief, a December 2025 video of the actor with guru Premanand Maharaj has gone viral. Watch
Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving a six-month jail sentence in a decade-old cheque-bounce case, was denied immediate release from Tihar Jail by the Delhi High Court yesterday. The court noted that the actor had failed to meet his financial commitments despite previous assurances.
A single-judge bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal had acknowledged his debt to the complainant company and promised repayment, but did not follow through. His plea for suspension of sentence, citing a family wedding as the reason for temporary relief, was dismissed.
Even as legal troubles continue, the actor has found support from fans and well-wishers online. At the same time, an old video featuring Rajpal and Premanand Maharaj has resurfaced on social media, drawing renewed attention for what many call its ‘prophetic’ tone.
The resurfaced video
The video, recorded in December 2025 during Rajpal's visit to Vrindavan, shows the actor meeting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Viewers have been commenting that the saint may have foreseen the challenges awaiting the actor.
In the clip, Rajpal is seen smiling as he approaches Maharaj. The saint asks, “Are you doing well?” to which the actor responds, “I’m fine today.” Hearing this, Maharaj laughs and says that Rajpal “brings joy and entertainment to millions of Indians, which is a wonderful thing.”
During their exchange, Rajpal also spoke about his spiritual journey, mentioning his late guru, Pandit Dev Prabhakar Shastri, who passed away in 2020. He recalled receiving diksha in 1999 and performing rituals such as the Sawa Crore Parthiv Shivling Pooja and Maharudra Yagna with his guru for global welfare. “I continued my acting career,” he said, “but always stayed connected to my guru’s teachings.”
‘Keep your mind connected to God…’
At one point in the conversation, Premanand Maharaj offered words that now seem eerily relevant to the actor’s present situation. He said, “Jeevan ka asli fayda yahi hai ki mann Bhagwan se juda rahe. Jeevan mein vipattiyan, dukh, apno se bichhadna aur aise haalaat aate hain jab jeena mushkil ho jaata hai. Aarthik pareshaniyan, rishhton mein dikkat – in sab mein sirf Bhagwan hi saath dete hain. Achhe samay mein log haath milate hain, lekin musibat aate dekh kar kinara kar lete hain, darte hain kahin kuch keh na dein. Isliye Bhagwan ka naam japo, smaran karte raho, jeevan ko anand se bhar do. Har mushkil se ladna seekho, kabhi haar mat maano.”
("The real purpose of life is to keep your mind connected to God. Life brings challenges, sorrow, and separation from loved ones — moments that make living difficult. Financial struggles, relationship issues — in all these, only God stays by your side. People shake hands with you in good times, but in hardship, they distance themselves out of fear or judgment. That’s why you should keep remembering God, fill your life with joy, and learn to face every difficulty without giving up.”)
Overwhelmed, Rajpal responded, “Aapko dekhkar poora yakeen ho gaya ki Ishwar hain. Main bahut kuch kehna chahta tha, lekin ab kuch bol nahi paa raha.”
(“Seeing you, I am convinced that God exists. I wanted to say a lot, but now I find myself unable to speak.”)
The video, available on the Bhajan Marg YouTube channel, has since drawn hundreds of comments. Many users believe that Maharaj’s words carried a divine foresight. “Guruji ko kaise pata ki unke saath ye sab hone wala hai arth ki samasya aur hath milayga nhi koyi pareshani mein jo ki kal rajpal tihar jail mein chale gaye toh same aisa hi hua 😢😢😮,” was one comment under the video. One more comment said, "Maharaj Ji knows everything... that’s why he was already warning Rajpal Yadav. Financial troubles may come your way, but keep chanting the Lord’s name. Believe me, he is a form of God — just don’t wait too long, or the loss will be yours alone! Radhe Radhe 🙌.”
As for the case, Rajpal is scheduled to appear before the court on February 16.
