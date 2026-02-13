After Rajpal Yadav’s surrender, fans recall Premanand Maharaj’s ‘warning’ video; take a look

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving a six-month jail sentence in a decade-old cheque-bounce case, was denied immediate release from Tihar Jail by the Delhi High Court yesterday. The court noted that the actor had failed to meet his financial commitments despite previous assurances. Premanand Maharaj and Rajpal Yadav

A single-judge bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal had acknowledged his debt to the complainant company and promised repayment, but did not follow through. His plea for suspension of sentence, citing a family wedding as the reason for temporary relief, was dismissed.

Even as legal troubles continue, the actor has found support from fans and well-wishers online. At the same time, an old video featuring Rajpal and Premanand Maharaj has resurfaced on social media, drawing renewed attention for what many call its ‘prophetic’ tone.

The resurfaced video The video, recorded in December 2025 during Rajpal's visit to Vrindavan, shows the actor meeting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Viewers have been commenting that the saint may have foreseen the challenges awaiting the actor.

In the clip, Rajpal is seen smiling as he approaches Maharaj. The saint asks, “Are you doing well?” to which the actor responds, “I’m fine today.” Hearing this, Maharaj laughs and says that Rajpal “brings joy and entertainment to millions of Indians, which is a wonderful thing.”

During their exchange, Rajpal also spoke about his spiritual journey, mentioning his late guru, Pandit Dev Prabhakar Shastri, who passed away in 2020. He recalled receiving diksha in 1999 and performing rituals such as the Sawa Crore Parthiv Shivling Pooja and Maharudra Yagna with his guru for global welfare. “I continued my acting career,” he said, “but always stayed connected to my guru’s teachings.”