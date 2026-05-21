Pritam reacts to allegations of ‘copying’ Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa from Italian song: At this point, you're my unpaid PR

Music composer Pritam's latest song has been accused of plagiarism ever since it dropped recently. Titled Mashuqa and featured in the upcoming film Cocktail 2, social media found it to be similar to the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna.

Pritam has composed the music for Cocktail 2.

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But now, the composer has reacted to it all, and he is not happy. He took to Instagram Stories on late Wednesday night, and expressed his anguish at his work coming under the radar always.

Pritam's Insta story.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The National Award-winning music composer has, in the early years of his career, faced allegations of ‘inspiration’ as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Award-winning music composer has, in the early years of his career, faced allegations of ‘inspiration’ as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pritam has been the man behind successful music albums for films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Barfi! (2012), Brahmastra (2022), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), among several others. His latest, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pritam has been the man behind successful music albums for films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Barfi! (2012), Brahmastra (2022), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), among several others. His latest, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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