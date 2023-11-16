Priyanka Chopra in talks for Don 3: Sources

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently in India, and she used the chance to meet people from the industry to decide her next move in the Hindi film industry. And we hear the Don franchise is on her mind.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in the first and second part of Don franchise

After making the official announcement about Ranveer Singh taking forward the Don franchise in the upcoming sequel instead of actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has turned all his attention to Don 3. It is also because the journey of Jee Le Zara has been slow, with date issues turning out to be a big hiccup.

According to a source, Akhtar is now working towards reuniting with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars.

“The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character. In fact, the first few meetings also took place when Priyanka came to India recently for another professional commitment. She used her time in India to align the talks and figure out her next project in the Hindi film industry,” says a source.

In the Don franchise, Chopra featured as Roma Bhagat, also known as Junglee Billi. The insider adds, “Priyanka has a very close bond with Farhan, and is trying to make it work and checking her schedule. Her return might also become a reality as Shah Rukh is no longer associated with the project”.

“Since Jee Lee Zara could not happen for Priyanka and Farhan, both the teams are trying to make Don 3 work. Priyanka enjoys working with Farhan, and has shown her interest. If things fall in place, it will be a reunion of the Dil Dhadakne Do gang, and that’s something to look out for,” says the source, sharing, “Farhan is ready to get going with Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. All he is waiting for is a green signal from Priyanka’s end.”

