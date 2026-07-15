Singer Nick Jonas recently confessed that he is more up to date on Bollywood gossip than his wife-actor, Priyanka Chopra, even revealing that he secretly follows a few celebrity gossip accounts to keep track of the latest "tea". During the July 14 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Priyanka admitted that it is usually Nick who informs her about celebrity break-ups and entertainment buzz.

Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas is her go-to source for B'wood gossip

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"It is true though. He knows stuff even I don’t know. I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone, and you’re always the one to tell me," she said. The 43-year-old further shared that there have been times when she has asked Nick to pass along her regards to someone, only for him to correct her because the couple had already split. Recalling those moments, she laughed, "And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thank you'."

Kevin Jonas jokingly asked whether Nick casually walks into a room announcing the latest celebrity gossip. Curious about his sources, Kevin then asked where he gets all these updates. Nick laughed before replying, "I can't say names. These are friends of ours."

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{{^usCountry}} The singer went on to admit that he quietly follows a few Bollywood gossip pages online, although he refused to reveal which ones. "There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I'm not going to say which ones," he said. Joe Jonas compared them to celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi, asking if they were essentially Bollywood's version of the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer went on to admit that he quietly follows a few Bollywood gossip pages online, although he refused to reveal which ones. "There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I'm not going to say which ones," he said. Joe Jonas compared them to celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi, asking if they were essentially Bollywood's version of the page. {{/usCountry}}

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Agreeing with the comparison, Nick said he enjoys following the constantly evolving stories. "Yeah. There's some good tea though. There are all these storylines you've got to follow," he said. As the conversation continued, Priyanka jokingly remarked, "Oh my God, don't get me into trouble." Nick quickly clarified that he was speaking in general terms, adding, "No, you're not getting in trouble. But generally, the culture is just different."

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The candid conversation also saw the couple revisit the very beginning of their relationship, with Nick revealing the first message he ever sent Priyanka on X.

Nick reveals his first message to wife-actor Priyanka

Priyanka joined Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas on the podcast, where the couple reflected on how their romance began. In her first appearance on Hey Jonas, Joe and Kevin dramatically read aloud the pair's first-ever exchange on X while Nick and Priyanka listened, laughed and held hands.

The conversation took place nearly a year and a half before they officially began dating in May 2018. The couple married in December 2018 and later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is now four years old.

Nick recalled reaching out to Priyanka after Kevin asked him whether he had watched her hit series Quantico. Although he hadn't seen the show at the time, he remembered spotting Priyanka on a billboard promoting it soon afterwards.

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Joe and Kevin then read out Nick's first message: "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Priyanka had replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."

As the exchange was read aloud, both Nick and Priyanka appeared visibly embarrassed, laughing and cringing as Joe and Kevin theatrically recreated the moment, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse into the first conversation that eventually led to their whirlwind romance.