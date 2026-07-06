Pushpa 2 stampede case: Court Allows Allu Arjun Virtual Appearance Amid Mumbai Shoot

The Nampally Criminal Court on Monday granted actor Allu Arjun relief, allowing him to attend proceedings related to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case via video conference. The legal matter pertains to a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, in Hyderabad in December 2024.

Allu Arjun

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The actor’s defense team informed the court that he is currently occupied with the shoot for his upcoming film, Raaka, in Mumbai, which makes a personal appearance difficult. With the court’s approval, the actor can now join the proceedings remotely.

During Monday’s hearing, the public prosecutor distributed copies of the 500-page chargesheet to all 23 accused named in the case. The chargesheet reportedly highlights alleged safety lapses by both the theatre management and the actor’s team.

However, the matter could not proceed further. As the presence of all 23 accused is mandatory for the proceedings to advance, and some co-accused failed to appear due to personal reasons, the magistrate adjourned the hearing to July 29, 2026.