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Queen 2 in legal trouble: 250 cr lawsuit filed against JioStar, Kangana Ranaut film called 'unauthorised sequel'

Kangana Ranaut and Vikas Bahl's reunion film Queen 2 has fallen into legal trouble. Here's what's happening

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 10:31 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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The ink on Queen 2's shoot wrap is barely dry, and the film is already in the middle of a courtroom battle. Phantom Studios has filed a 250 crore lawsuit against JioStar in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer is an "unauthorised sequel" that infringes upon the intellectual property rights of the original 2014 film Queen.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Phantom Studios claims it owns 50 per cent of the intellectual property rights to Queen, including the rights to develop any sequels or derivative works based on the film. The production house maintains that it never gave its consent for this project.

The lawsuit comes days after Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses from the film's wrap celebrations on Instagram, posing with the cast and crew after completing principal photography. The project had entered post-production, with no official release date announced yet.

In the latest development, JioStar rejected the allegations, maintaining that its collaboration with Kangana Ranaut is an original project with no creative connection to the National Award-winning 2014 drama.

Queen 2 marks Kangana's reunion with director Vikas Bahl.

 
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Home/Htcity/Cinema/Queen 2 in legal trouble: ₹250 cr lawsuit filed against JioStar, Kangana Ranaut film called 'unauthorised sequel'
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