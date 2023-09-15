Radhika Apte on chatter around her accent: These things are quite entertaining

For quite some time, there has been chatter around the changing accent of Radhika Apte, who stays in London for most part of the year, on social media, but the actor doesn’t fret about the murmurs. Instead, she finds it amusing how people find time to “comment on anything and everything”.

Sometime back, Apte’s interview during promotion of one of her web projects led to a discussion centred around her accent on social media. “First of all, I don’t read anything (about myself on social media). So, I (am usually) not aware about such things. Secondly, I find it quite funny. I don’t take it personally,” Apte tells us.

The 37-year-old continues, “Because I have realised, especially looking at social media, that people have so much time to spend, and that people comment on anything and everything”.

Here, the actor, who was last seen in an episode of the second season of Made in Heaven, reveals the struggle she undergoes because of her accent while balancing life in two countries -- India and the UK.

“For the last three years, I have lived in London more than I’ve lived in India. I have been living in London for the last 12 years. So, my accent is (like that). And it (the chatter) is very funny. Because in England, I don’t get roles unless my accent is completely English,” she says.

Opening up further, the actor adds, “I have to really work hard to get that right. I still can’t do an English accent but I’m trying, I practise and I work on it. When I am in India, I can’t have an English accent. So, sometimes, when I am talking, things do get mixed up at certain times. For example, if I’ve lived in London for three months and then I come to India and do interviews, my accent is more English, but if I live in India for a shoot or something for two months, it is completely back to the original one”.

Here, she asserts, “So I’m not trying to put anything (intentionally). But to be honest, I don’t give a shit about these things. In fact, I find them quite entertaining”.

On her work front, she promises she has diverse projects lined up in the future.

“I never think about whether the role will get more popularity or whether it will be looked upon a certain way…. So, unless a character makes me excited, I don’t take it. I get fascinated by characters who have something to teach me also,” she says, asserting that it is something which her upcoming projects will also reflect.

