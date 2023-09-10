Raghav Juyal on his TIFF debut: People will start taking me seriously as an actor now

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal recently jetted off to Toronto to attend his first international film festival -- Toronto International Film Festival -- as an actor with action film Kill. And he hopies that attending the festival will give a huge push to his acting career.

Juyal’s Kill had its world premiere at TIFF as part of the coveted Midnight Madness program competing for People’s Choice Award.

“Attending TIFF for the first time as an actor was a surreal feeling. Kill has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for this opportunity. Working with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and the talented cast has been an enriching experience. I didn’t imagine three years back that I would evolve so quickly as an actor,” Juyal says.

Juyal, who made his acting debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable, adds, “It was my first film festival which I attended as an actor. I feel proud of myself and my craft and hardwork”.

Now, he hopes to use the chance to get better opportunities in his career.

“I will use this opportunity to the fullest. In fact, at TIFF also, I used the chance to soak in everything, from having conversations with filmmakers to watching cinema from different parts of the world,” says the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor.

Here, he mentions, “I am hoping that people will start taking me seriously as an actor now. I am really hoping it will start a new chapter in my career”.

“This feels like a new start of my career. I have worked really hard to be where I am today. I am continuing to work hard to get better in my craft and be a better actor. This is what my passion is, and I hope to live upto my expectations to the fullest,” says the actor, who made his name in showbiz with his dancing as well as hosting skills initially in his career.

He also talks about how dance helped him in the transition into the acting world, saying, "Being a dancer has helped me a lot in the journey of being an actor. I can't pinpoint how dance influenced my journey as an actor, but it made my job easier because I got a grip on my movement, rhythm sense. It works on a more sub-conscious level".

