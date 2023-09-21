Rahul Vaidya on becoming a father: I have cried 5-6 times from the moment I first saw my baby girl, I am still choking

Singer Rahul Vaidya, in his first interview after becoming a father, cannot contain his excitement, and at the same time, he chokes while talking to us. “This whole feeling is just unexplainable. I am on top of the world,” he gushes, adding, “The baby was born in the most auspicious time. Ganesh ji ke saath Laxmi aayi hai hamare ghar. Both Disha (Parmar; wife) and our newborn daughter are doing fine; they’re happy and hearty.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been blessed with a girl

Vaidya and Parmar welcomed their first child, a girl, on September 20 and shared the news on Instagram. Calling it an extremely emotional moment when he first held his daughter in his arms, the singer says, “I was happily numb for three to four hours. Mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha ho kya raha hai. I have cried five to six times since she was born. Whenever I see her, I get teary eyed. I’m still choking while talking; I feel so overwhelmed. It’s like you know it (delivery) will happen soon, but when it actually happens, it’s just a different feeling.”

The singer is still in disbelief that he has become a father. “I don’t believe the fact that I have a daughter now, and that I'm a father. When I was signing the form and doing formalities in the hospital, and wherever it said, ‘father’s name’, in that moment it hit me that it’s finally happening to me,” says Vaidya, revealing that singer Sonu Nigam was among the first people to call him to congratulate. ‘He called and said, ‘Humara bachha baap ban gaya!’ Just to get blessings from your seniors and others is a great feeling.”

Asked if they have decided on the name of the baby yet, and Vaidya says though they have shortlisted a few names, “but woh hum raashi ki hisaab se rakhenge, so let it be a surprise for now”.

Another reason why the singer is upbeat about the timing of baby’s arrival is because he turns 36 on September 23. “It will be the most memorable birthday for me this year, because Disha and my baby will get discharged from the hospital on the same day. So, I’ll welcome my baby home on my birthday,” he shares.

Recalling how everything about this pregnancy has been “unplanned”, Vaidya tells us that even the delivery happened in the most unexpected way. “Right from conceiving to the delivery, all of it happened naturally. Till day before, we were going to different people’s houses for Ganpati darshan, and suddenly Disha’s labour started at night, and doctors asked her to get admitted to the hospital. Next day, our baby was born right in front of me. Disha was earlier due to deliver in October, but I somehow had this very strong feeling that the baby will arrive during Ganesh Chaturthi. So, yes, I manifested this.”

Interestingly, the singer also shared a throwback video on Instagram from a reality show where he had expressed to a co-contestant that he wants a girl child. “I always wanted my first child to be a girl, I manifested it. Girls have a different grace. They love the fathers more than do, and I feel they take better care of the parents,” he says.

Before wrapping up, Vaidya compliments his wife for the way she remained strong in all these months. “Hats off to Disha for the way she held herself through the pregnancy till the delivery. It was commendable. She was on anesthesia on the first day, but she held the baby yesterday, and it was so surreal,” he ends.

