Raj Kundra is not starring, just backing film detailing time in jail

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 03, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Our sources inform us that Raj Kundra might do a special cameo, but will star as lead in the project

Businessman Raj Kundra is backing a project based on his time in jail, but contrary to reports, we have learnt that he will not star in the project.

Raj Kundra went to jail in 2021
There is a growing buzz that the yet untitled film will trace the entire journey of Kundra in Arthur Jail, from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It was in September 2021 that the businessman landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. It was also being speculated that Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, will make his acting debut with the project.

According to sources close to the development, the project is definitely in the pipeline.

“The project is not based on the controversy or what led to it. The project will trace his time in Arthur Road Jail, and the interactions he had inside the prison, with focus on his takeaways,” says the source.

The source adds, “However, it is untrue that he will star in the film. He might make a special appearance in the film, but will not act as a lead. He knows he doesn’t have the acting skills to pull something off, and will not even try it. These are just mere speculations”.

Other aspects associated with the project, from the timeline to the director, are not clear yet. “But Kundra will be involved in all aspects of the project from production to script to shooting. That’s because it is about his life. The makers have not yet finalised the cast or the director. But it is being believed that Munawar Faruqui might star in the film, however, not as a lead,” says the source.

Another source says, “He wears masks in public, and is not interested in acting. He was wearing a mask during Ganpati celebrations. Why are people assuming he will star in the film? He is not interested in acting. He is interested in telling his story,” adds the source.

The insider adds that Shilpa will not star in the project. The project is slated to go on floors early next year

