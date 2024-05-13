Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala: Now, I am ready for OTT shows

In her second innings of making a comeback in acting, Ramayan (1987) actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has expanded her horizon. She is looking forward to joining the OTT, something which she wanted to do for long but has been restraining herself. Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala now has OTT series on mind

“I have been an actor, parliamentarian, housewife for a period, along with being a mother and getting into production with daily soap Dhartiputra Nandini gave me a new dimension to profile. It has been my dream to venture into OTT but now I see it happening. I want love from my audience and blessings from God. This is my second inning, and this can happen only with the help of my audience as I do everything for them. There is a respect and a maryada that I have to abide by,” says the actor.

So, what made her change her mind now? “Initially, there was a lot of ashleel (vulgar) content on OTT but now we have all kinds of genres and family shows like Panchayat as well. Saaf aur sundar ka bhi market hai and its success has proved it! I will surely take something which is beautiful cinematically and script-wise too.”

She has plans in place. “I always wanted to play a powerful role like that of a lawyer in a courtroom drama. I am acting in a daily soap but may not do TV in the future but OTT surely, I can give it a try if it’s not too stressful. If I don’t get such an offer, then I will make one. The sentiments and image the audience carry about me is so valuable that I would never like to break away from it,” she adds.

Chikhlia is happy with opportunities coming her way. “This year, I did Sonu Nigam’s song Humare Ram Aye Hai with (actors) Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri which was not a mytho song but the audience loved it. So, aiska kaam jo logo ko entertain kare, and I also get satisfaction, is what I am looking forward to. It’s now a wait-and-watch period as our show Dhartiputra Nandini, which is also set in Ayodhya, has already completed 200 episodes. So, I don’t want to rush but am surely considering the offers that I am getting.”

The actor recalls, “During the break, I was not in the public eye, but I was busy with my husband’s company. I restarted in 2019 and after Ramayan's re-release in the pandemic, things started moving faster. I never thought I would make a comeback, but God has his plans.

And will she make a comeback in politics again? “I don't know. If I get an opportunity to serve the nation and give back to society, then I will surely do it. I am participating in voter awareness events in various cities and doing my bit.”