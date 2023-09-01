Rannvijay Singha to Saiyami Kher, celebrities gear up for the epic India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup 2023

As the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match for the Asia Cup 2023 approaches, celebrities eagerly share their plans to watch the face-off. From Angad Bedi, Sayami Kher to Rannvijay Singha, Sanjay Kapoor and more, actors tell us how despite their busy schedules, they are ready to cheer on their favourite player. Sanjay Kapoor to Saiyami Kher, celebrities gear up for the epic India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup 2023

Krystle D’Souza

I am rooting for India of course, especially for Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill. I have plans to sit with friends and watch it on the projector at a friend’s house, not taking a chance stepping out in these rains. I want to scream, cheer and root for India loud so home scenes are better for that as well.

Saiyami Kher

Can’t wait to watch Virat take on the lethal Pakistan bowling. That 6 of Haris Rauf that VK hit is etched in our memory. One of the greatest shots in cricket. I have to finish dubbing for my next film so will be watching half the match with the gang at the dub studio and the 2nd half maybe with balki sir!

Angad Bedi

I am really excited as usual. India Pakistan match is something which exudes a lot of excitement. Talking about my favourite player, it is Virat Kohli. There is a lot that I bank on him, and it’s not just me, the entire nation does. I am hoping that he turns out to be a match winner once again in a big way. There are high expectations out of him. I am shooting on the day of the match so I will watch it on the set, and hope the shoot wraps up early so that I can catch it at home with my family.

Sanjay Kapoor

I will be missing watching the match as I am in Los Angeles, but I will be cheering for the nation from here. I am rooting for Virat Kohli. The way Virat played against Pakistan last time around was just amazing. I am looking forward for another classic from Virat

Avika Gor

I have been busy shooting for a project so I will catch the match on my mobile in between shots. My favourite player is Virat Kohli and I hope that he delivers his best in this match.

Arjun Bijlani

My favourite player is Virat Kohli. I am surely watching the match irrespective of where I will be. Cricket is all time favourite sports. So even if I am shooting, I will watch on mobile. If I am home I will watch on TV.

Aly Goni

I am surely going to watch India Pakistan match. By default, I am rooting for India and every player in the blue jearsey but I specifically want Virat Kohli to score a 100. I am looking forward to his batting as he never fails to amazes us.

Gulshan Devaiah

I don’t really care too much about the outcome of a particular game and every game is important but I only cheer for India to win the Asia Cup. I don’t think it will be possible for me to watch it as it’s a working day for me.

Akshay Oberoi

It’s definitely Rohit Sharma as he is someone I really enjoy watching. Also, I did a show Inside Edge in which I had loosely based my batting on him and had watched him a lot. So always rooting for him. But I will be working so me and my boys on set will have a little party in my vanity, where we will watch the match as much as we can in between the shots.

Gaurav Khanna

It goes without saying that if there is an Ind-pak match, Indians who love cricket would be rooting for our own country because we have the best team in the world. My favourite players are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I am also rooting for the young players like Shubham Gill. \I just hope it doesn’t rain this time. I would be shooting that day, but we all would still be hooked in our makeup rooms and sets.

Rannvijay Singha

I will be rooting for India to win. I am travelling, so I’ll be watching it on the go and sharing amazing moments with strangers coming together at airports